    Around 150 drivers’ cars currently fitted with anti drink-driving ‘alcolock’ device

    © Belga

    Around 150 motorists are currently obliged to undergo an ‘alcolock’ test in their vehicle before taking to the road. The road safety body Vias expects the number to increase to 500 by the end of the year.

    This kind of equipment is linked to a vehicle’s ignition. In order to drive away, the motorist must breathe into the device. If the alcohol level exceeds the threshold of 0.2 millilitres per thousand, the motorist is unable to drive away.

    Since July 1 2018, the legislation has been expanded. and the police magistrate can now impose the device on drivers who are caught with a blood alcohol level of 1.8 millilitres per thousand or more, or of 1.2 millilitres for a subsequent offence within a three-year term.

    According to the Vias spokesperson, there are currently 150 drivers obliged to undergo the alcolock test and their number has increased at the rate of three a day over the last few weeks.

    The slow increase recorded until now is linked to procedural issues. Those sentenced by the judge nearly always have their driving licences withdrawn and must retake the driving test, which takes some time.

    The group’s present age varies from 20 to 78. Most prominent are those in the 40 to 55 age bracket. 80% of those concerned are men.

    The Brussels Times

