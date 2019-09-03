Man who robbed the same frites shop twice sentenced to 10 months

A Belgian man was sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment on Tuesday after he was convicted of breaking into the same frites shack twice in two months.

The man was first caught on a security camera during the first burglary on the night of 22-23 June 2018. Images showed the man forcing the door open, stealing beer, soft drinks and deep-fried snacks over the course of an hour.

The owner recognized the man on the camera footage and that man, J.V., was questioned and confessed, reports Bruzz.

A month later, on the night of 22 to 23 August, he struck again. This time he switched off the security camera, but the municipal security cameras showed him stealing not only beer, soft drinks and fried snacks, but also €570 this time.

A few months later, he was also caught stealing a quantity of make-up from the Woluwe Shopping Center. Since then, there has been no trace of him.

The person in question did not show up for his trial and was therefore convicted in absentia.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times