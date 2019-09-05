 
Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
Latest News:
Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels...
N-VA laments vandalised e-bikes from Brussels neighbourhoods...
Men found guilty for sale of counterfeit garbage...
Breast cancer drug no longer unavailable, says Belgian...
Politicians attack KBC restructuring plans...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels
    N-VA laments vandalised e-bikes from Brussels neighbourhoods
    Men found guilty for sale of counterfeit garbage bags in Belgium
    Breast cancer drug no longer unavailable, says Belgian health minister
    Politicians attack KBC restructuring plans
    Man found dead unlikely to have been killed by third party, public prosecutor reports
    Belgium opposes Shell abandoning drilling platform foundations in the sea
    Electronic monitor use in pre-trial detention doubled in 2018
    TomTom launches autonomous car tests
    Car on fire in Flemish Brabant
    Brexit: Johnson will not obstruct text asking for postponement
    Queen Mathilde to appear in TV series about children and music
    Felyx services also stopped in parts of Brussels
    Public database with information of over 419 million Facebook members discovered
    Brexit: London will offer Europeans a three-year residence permit in case of a no deal
    Germany to ban glyphosate at the end of 2023
    British MEP urges EU to put pressure on India to end curfew in Kashmir
    Porsche unveils first all-electric car
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on Belgium’s post-electoral deadlock
    JUMP e-bikes pulled from parts of Brussels due to vandalism
    View more

    Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Gentiloni, a 64-year-old aristocrat, had succeeded Matteo Renzi and had become one of the most popular politicians in the country. Credit: Wikipedia

    Italy has nominated Paolo Gentiloni, former head of the left-wing government from late 2016 to May 2018, as an Italian member of the new Brussels Commission, it was reported on Thursday.

    “Happy for @PaoloGentiloni, the perfect choice that will give Italy back its lustre. See you in Brussels,” wrote Carlo Calenda, former Minister of Economic Development in Gentiloni’s government and elected in May as a Member of the European Parliament, on Twitter.

    Gentiloni, a 64-year-old aristocrat, had succeeded Matteo Renzi and had become one of the most popular politicians in the country. He previously held the position of Head of Diplomacy in the Renzi government from 2014 to the end of 2016.

    He is currently president of the Democratic Party (PD, centre-left) an honorary position, the leader of the PD being its general secretary, Nicola Zingaretti.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job