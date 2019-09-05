Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels...

Gentiloni, a 64-year-old aristocrat, had succeeded Matteo Renzi and had become one of the most popular politicians in the country. Credit: Wikipedia

Italy has nominated Paolo Gentiloni, former head of the left-wing government from late 2016 to May 2018, as an Italian member of the new Brussels Commission, it was reported on Thursday.

“Happy for @PaoloGentiloni, the perfect choice that will give Italy back its lustre. See you in Brussels,” wrote Carlo Calenda, former Minister of Economic Development in Gentiloni’s government and elected in May as a Member of the European Parliament, on Twitter.

Gentiloni, a 64-year-old aristocrat, had succeeded Matteo Renzi and had become one of the most popular politicians in the country. He previously held the position of Head of Diplomacy in the Renzi government from 2014 to the end of 2016.

He is currently president of the Democratic Party (PD, centre-left) an honorary position, the leader of the PD being its general secretary, Nicola Zingaretti.

The Brussels Times