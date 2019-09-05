Brexit: Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo Johnson, announced on Thursday his resignation from the Conservative government where he held a post as Secretary of State, citing conflict of “national interest” versus “family loyalty”.

Johnson had voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum.

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

This is the second time Johnson has resigned, having also done so last year in opposition to the Brexit deal Theresa May reached with Brussels. He re-entered government following the election of his older brother as prime minister.

“Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the government and the Conservative Party,” tweeted former cabinet minister David Gauke.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times