 
Brexit: Boris Johnson's brother resigns from government
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Brexit: Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Jo had voted remain in the EU referendum. Credit: Belga

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo Johnson, announced on Thursday his resignation from the Conservative government where he held a post as Secretary of State, citing conflict of “national interest” versus “family loyalty”.

    Johnson had voted Remain in the 2016 EU referendum.

    This is the second time Johnson has resigned, having also done so last year in opposition to the Brexit deal Theresa May reached with Brussels. He re-entered government following the election of his older brother as prime minister.

    “Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the government and the Conservative Party,” tweeted former cabinet minister David Gauke.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

