Belgium in Brief: Brexit, e-bike withdrawal and fake garbage bags

Boris Johnson’s Brexit takes a seismic shift, Italy announces a new Commissioner and e-bikes pull out of parts of Brussels amid vandalism and safety concerns.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

The decision by e-mobility providers Jump and Felyx to no longer provide services to certain parts of Brussels shows the “reality” of certain Brussels neighbourhoods, according to one N-VA MP. Read more.

Belgium, plus four other countries and the European Commission are opposed to the Shell Oil company leaving the foundations of three old drilling platforms in the North Sea, De Morgen indicated on Thursday. Read more.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo Johnson, announced on Thursday his resignation from the Conservative government where he held a post as Secretary of State, citing conflict of “national interest” versus “family loyalty”. Read more.

A group of men who made and sold counterfeit garbage bags in cities in Belgium was sentenced to up to four years in jail by the Mechelen correctional court on Wednesday. Read more.

Italy has nominated Paolo Gentiloni, former head of the left-wing government from late 2016 to May 2018, as an Italian member of the new Brussels Commission, it was reported on Thursday. Read more.

After losing his majority and failing to call early elections, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Thursday not to obstruct the text calling for a postponement of Brexit. Read more.

This year marks a quarter-century since the genocide in Rwanda but it still remains unclear who some of the main culprits were that triggered the chain of events that led to the genocide. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times