No-deal Brexit still seen as a possible outcome, YouGov poll shows

Brexit continues to be the topic of discussions at the moment. Credit: © Belga

A large amount of Britons continue to believe that the UK leaving the EU without a deal could realistically happen, according to data from YouGov.

On the 2-3 of September, the polling agency asked 1639 adults which Brexit outcome could realistically happen.

A majority of respondents (72%) saw a no-deal Brexit as a realistic outcome, while 7% said that they thought this was no longer possible.

Delaying Brexit past the current 31 October deadline was also seen as realistic, with a majority (56%) saying it was likely to 22% saying it wasn’t.

The chance of the government accepting the deal set out by Theresa May and leaving on those terms saw the lowest percentage thinking it was realistic, with 20% saying it could happen to 56% saying it would never happen.

The likelihood of a second EU referendum happening saw 37% think it was realistic, 41% think it was not, and 25% unsure.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times