 
Focus on ‘positive attitudes’ at the Fêtes de Wallonie
Friday, 06 September, 2019
    Focus on ‘positive attitudes’ at the Fêtes de Wallonie

    Friday, 06 September 2019
    View of the city of Namur. Credit: Maukee

    New actions will be organised to encourage the young and the not-so-young to “dare to have positive attitudes” during the Fêtes de Wallonie in Namur, the festival’s organisers and partners said on Thursday.

    These initiatives are part of the “Label Fête” programme that has been a feature of the festivities for years now, the Wallonia Central Committee (CCW), Namur Province and their partners noted.

    A number of awareness workshops for the commune’s 5th and 6th year secondary-school students are scheduled for 12 and 13 September. Workshop themes include road safety, drug and alcohol abuse, and the consequences of exposure to excessively loud sounds.

    On the weekend of 14-15 September, a dedicated stand will be set up in the CCW tent at the Place d’Armes. The Excepté Jeunes and Inforjeunes associations will be present, and condoms, earplugs, badges and flyers will be distributed, both there and throughout the city. It will also be possible to have one’s photograph taken in “positive attitude” mode.

    Further, Backsafe taxi coupons will be sold at the festival, enabling young people aged 16 to 30 to travel at half price from Thursday to Saturday from 11.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. with any of the partner taxi companies in Wallonia.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

