‘Best shrimp croquette in Brussels’ can officially be found in Saint-Gilles

Fernand Obb Delicatessen has been given the award of best shrimp croquette in Brussels, as part of the second competition on the typical Belgian dish.

The Saint-Gilles restaurant was awarded the title after a blind tasting by a jury of food journalists, led by Lionel Rigolet of Comme Chez Soi.

In their assessments, the jury of food journalists used a scoring grid to establish a hierarchy for the products they tasted, based on several criteria, including crunchiness, taste and shrimp quality.

The restaurant may now use the title of “best shrimp croquette in Brussels” for the entire year following the announcement of the results.

Nineteen establishments stepped up to the challenge as part of the contest, which was held as part of the eat! BRUSSELS drink! BORDEAUX festival on Saturday 7 September.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times