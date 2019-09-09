 
Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires
Monday, 09 September, 2019
    Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will send relief supplies to Bolivia today through governmental intervention Disaster B-FAST (Belgian First Aid & Support Team) Foreign Affairs announced on Monday. Bolivia is plagued like its neighbours by major Amazonian forest fires 

    “Today, 336 tents, 14 generators and 672 mosquito nets will go off to the affected areas to help Bolivian civil protection rescuers in the fight against forest fires,” the department stated in a communication. 

    This contribution to the fight against forest fires that is affecting much of South America and the Amazon in particular is a European Commission cooperation mechanism. Other European countries such as France, Switzerland and Austria have decided to send specialized assistance.

    Foreign Affairs’ Federal Public Service (FPS) coordinates the B-FAST mission. An embassy employee in Lima, capital of Peru, will travel to Santa Cruz (north-west) to track the delivery of the material. Administrative and logistical support will be provided by Development Cooperation, Defence SPF Interior, Bosa (Strategy and Support) and Health Divisions. 

    B-FAST is the federal authorities’ rapid response unit for disasters abroad. This is an inter-ministerial body composed of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defence, Health, Budget and Development Cooperation. 

    The Brussels Times

