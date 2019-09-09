Ecolo-Groen opposes CEO salary cap raise...

There can be no question of raising the salary cap of Belgian public companies’ CEOs, Ecolo and Groen said on Monday, while the announced departure of Proximus Administrator Dominique Leroy to Dutch rival KPN continues to cause a stir.

Environmentalists also demand that the “Public Enterprise” Parliamentary Commission auditions, at the earliest, Minister Philippe De Backer and Proximus’ Board of Directors’ Chairman Stefaan De Clerck.

“Dominique Leroy was to lead discussions with unions on the restructuring plan, potentially about 1,900 jobs. Now it will not be possible. It is therefore urgent that the Minister presents his vision of the file and informs us on the actions he intends to take to ensure a respectful and constructive social dialogue,” MP Ecolo Gilles Vanden Burre said.

Environmentalists are also waiting for the Minister’s and Chairman of the Board’s “projection into the future and clarification on the desired profile for Dominique Leroy’s successor” which should, among other challenges, “lead the shift to digital without making workers pay the price, maintain investment in infrastructures, contribute to the fight against the digital divide and ensure affordability of its services for the greatest number.”

Finally, “In our opinion, raising the current salary cap is out of the question. De Clerck’s request — for a “suitable” salary cap, ed. —seems indecent given the situation workers face today at Proximus. The fundamental issues are elsewhere, of which we will remind De Clerck at the parliamentary committee,” Vanden Burre concluded.

The Brussels Times