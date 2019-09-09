 
Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled from Flemish river 
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 September, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian healthcare workers prepare to strike on 24...
Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled...
Belgians called to peacefully occupy the gardens of...
‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp...
Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Belgian healthcare workers prepare to strike on 24 October
    Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled from Flemish river 
    Belgians called to peacefully occupy the gardens of the Royal Palace on 12 October
    ‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp
    Asian hornet nest destroyed by the Brussels fire brigade
    Three injured in hot air balloon landing in Flanders
    The British Parliament will be suspended Monday evening until 14 October
    Brussels rail station is ‘like Kosovo,’ says Antwerp Airport CEO
    First convict housing unit outside prison grounds opens in Belgium
    Belgium joins the fight against Amazon fires
    Brussels population growth caused by influx of EU citizens, study shows
    Molenbeek mayor slams Uber’s ‘opportunistic’ withdrawal of Jump bikes
    Belgian Beer Weekend sees drop in attendance
    British Airways cancels almost 100% of flights in the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Terrorist attacks thwarted, fine particle impacts and shrimp croquettes
    Fine particle exposure can be deadly in the short term: study
    The Year of Silence: Belgium’s darkest moments during WWII
    Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition
    One of Belgium’s most wanted criminals arrested in Surinam
    ‘Best shrimp croquette in Brussels’ can officially be found in Saint-Gilles
    View more

    Investigation into couple’s death expanded after son pulled from Flemish river 

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    A body pulled from the river Scheldt was revealed to be that of the son of a woman found dead with her husband in their home. Credit: Google Street View

    The presumed murder of a couple found dead in their home took a mysterious turn and sparked a wider investigation after it was revealed that a body pulled lifeless from a river belonged to the deceased woman’s son.

    The couple, a 69-year-old man and 66-year-old woman, were found dead in their home in Thimougies, near the western city of Tournai on Friday, according to De Standaard.

    The couple were identified as Henry Vanlerberghe and Lena Vangheluwe. They ran a grocery shop in Kluisbergen and moved Thimougies after they retired, where they had been living for 15 years.

    A contractor working nearby alerted police, who found the woman lying on the floor severely beaten. Public prosecutors in Tournai established that both victims had died of stab wounds, HLN reports.

    The contractor was reportedly working on the construction of a new residence for the couple on the same street, and thought it strange when he saw no sign of the man on Thursday, who media reports say had the habit of bringing workmen a daily cup of coffee.

    Local prosecutors said no arrests had been made so far and that an ongoing investigation is taking multiple theories into account, but has ruled out natural death or suicide, a spokesperson with the local public prosecutor Frédéric Bariseau said in a statement to HLN.

    An acquaintance of the woman told the outlet that she and her husband still had “so many plans,” and that they were excited to move into their new home.

    A separate investigation launched after a corpse was found on a river on Thursday revealed the body was that of the woman’s son, from her first marriage.

    The body was found by a fisherman near a water purification station and pulled from the river Scheldt in Oudenaarde, some 30 kilometres north of Thimougies.

    With the investigation ongoing, the local public prosecutor refused to say whether there were any possible links with the couples’ deaths in Thimougies, and said that there were so far no indications of “malicious intent” in the son’s death, De Standaard reports.

    An autopsy will be performed on the son’s body as the investigations continue to determine if there are any possible links between the three deaths.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job