 
Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the...
Reynders’ broad portfolio will also include Rule of...
UK will have to nominate a commissioner if...
Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says...
Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio...
    Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019

    Belgium’s smallest airline takes flight from Antwerp to London, VUB provides clarity on what killed the dinosaurs and more Brexit news.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Duty-free purchases to make a return in the event of no-deal Brexit

    In the event of a no-deal Brexit, people travelling from the United Kingdom to European Union countries will be able to benefit from the return of duty-free shopping, the British Treasury announced on Tuesday. Read more. 

    2. VUB researchers confirm that an asteroid killed the dinosaurs

    While studying the crater of Chicxulub, on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, geologists from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) found new evidence to support the theory that dinosaurs were destroyed by an asteroid 66 million of years ago. Read more.

    3. Belgians called to peacefully occupy the gardens of the Royal Palace on 12 October

    The movement Extinction Rebellion has invited all the inhabitants of Belgium to peacefully occupy the garden of the Royal Palace of Brussels on 12 October, it announced on Monday. Read more.

    4. ‘The smallest Belgian airline’ takes flight from Antwerp

    Air Antwerp’s first flight left the Antwerp tarmac on Monday morning. “Belgium’s smallest airline” will operate three round trips between Antwerp and London (London City Aiport) during the week and once on Sunday evening. Read more.

    5. Brussels Airport to close runway

    A runway in Brussels Airport will be closed for six weeks during the summer of 2020 for renovation work, it was announced on Monday. Read more.

    6. Bruges school hit with possible salmonella infection

    On Friday, the Flemish Care and Health Agency received reports that 150 people at the Hotel and Tourism School Spermalie were suffering from intestinal and stomach pain. An investigation has been launched. Read more.

    7. Two Belgian footballers in FIFA 20 top 5 best players

    Two Belgian footballers, Eden Hazard, and Kevin De Bruyne are in the top 5 best players of FIFA 20 game, EA Sports announced on Monday. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

