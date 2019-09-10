Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors

Belgium’s smallest airline takes flight from Antwerp to London, VUB provides clarity on what killed the dinosaurs and more Brexit news.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, people travelling from the United Kingdom to European Union countries will be able to benefit from the return of duty-free shopping, the British Treasury announced on Tuesday.

While studying the crater of Chicxulub, on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, geologists from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) found new evidence to support the theory that dinosaurs were destroyed by an asteroid 66 million of years ago.

The movement Extinction Rebellion has invited all the inhabitants of Belgium to peacefully occupy the garden of the Royal Palace of Brussels on 12 October, it announced on Monday.

Air Antwerp's first flight left the Antwerp tarmac on Monday morning. "Belgium's smallest airline" will operate three round trips between Antwerp and London (London City Aiport) during the week and once on Sunday evening.

A runway in Brussels Airport will be closed for six weeks during the summer of 2020 for renovation work, it was announced on Monday.

On Friday, the Flemish Care and Health Agency received reports that 150 people at the Hotel and Tourism School Spermalie were suffering from intestinal and stomach pain. An investigation has been launched.

Two Belgian footballers, Eden Hazard, and Kevin De Bruyne are in the top 5 best players of FIFA 20 game, EA Sports announced on Monday.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times