Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia

Smoking has been forbidden in all enclosed public places since 2011, but people are still smoking in one in four Walloon cafes, Sudpresse stated on Tuesday, relaying SPF Santé Publique’s figures.

From January to June, 82 cafes in Wallonia were monitored, 21 of which were not complying with the law.

“In French-speaking parts, 11 SPF Santé publique inspectors and four other inspectors are responsible for making sure the law is respected. From now until the year’s end, the team will be strengthened with four new inspectors,” the SPF Santé Publique spokeswoman, Vinciane Charlier, pointed out. “In total, 34 fines have been issued – 11 to tenants and 23 to individuals smoking on the premises.”

Ten warnings were given to tenants. “In total, 34 persons have been fined – 11 tenants and 23 individuals found smoking on the premises.”

The Brussels Times