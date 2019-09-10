 
Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio...
    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    © Belga

    Belgian nominee Didier Reynders has been designated to hold the Justice portfolio in the incoming European Commission team.

    Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, who will replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the head of the European executive body on 1 November, unveiled on Tuesday the attributions she wishes to make for the 26 candidates submitted to her by EU member States.

    The European Parliament will need to approve or reject her choices after auditioning each of the prospective portfolio holders between 30 September and 8 October.

    Some of the nominees, particularly those proposed by Poland, Romania and Hungary, could face stiff opposition from the Euro-parliamentarians.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

