Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio...

Belgian nominee Didier Reynders has been designated to hold the Justice portfolio in the incoming European Commission team.

Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, who will replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the head of the European executive body on 1 November, unveiled on Tuesday the attributions she wishes to make for the 26 candidates submitted to her by EU member States.

The European Parliament will need to approve or reject her choices after auditioning each of the prospective portfolio holders between 30 September and 8 October.

Some of the nominees, particularly those proposed by Poland, Romania and Hungary, could face stiff opposition from the Euro-parliamentarians.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times