 
Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019

    Brussels Plans more cycle paths, Brexit supporters want Boris to break the law Ms. Monopoly comes to Belgium.

    Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

    1. Brussels pledges millions for additional cycle paths

    A new million-euro budget to fast-track the creation of more bicycle infrastructure in Brussels has been approved by local authorities, city officials announced Monday. Read more. 

    2. Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit

    No less than 28% of Britons would prefer Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break the law rather than ask the European Union to postpone Brexit again, according to a YouGov survey of 1,640 Britons over 18 years of age. Read more.

    3. Stricter rules see a decline in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban

    The average number of non-authorised vehicles driving in Brussels’ Low Emission Zone (LEZ) has seen a drop since tighter regulations introduced this year were paired up with stricter enforcement. Read more.

    4. Police advise against upcoming far-right march in Brussels

    Brussels police have advised against an upcoming far-right protest organised in the city by a group with links to neo-nazi organisations, with the city’s mayor still expected to give the demonstration the final approval. Read more.

    5. Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia

    Smoking has been forbidden in all enclosed public places since 2011, but people are still smoking in one in four Walloon cafes, Sudpresse stated on Tuesday, relaying SPF Santé Publique’s figures. Read more.

    6. Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign policy

    A report published today by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reveals that only 5 % of European voters trust US President Trump. The majority wants the EU to stand up in defence of its foreign policy affairs. Read more.

    7. New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium

    A new version Monopoly, unveiled on Tuesday, aims to celebrate women by giving them more money than men and replacing the traditional mascot with his niece, an investor. Read more.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

