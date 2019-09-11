Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches

Brussels Plans more cycle paths, Brexit supporters want Boris to break the law Ms. Monopoly comes to Belgium.

Here’s a recap of the news you might have missed this morning:

A new million-euro budget to fast-track the creation of more bicycle infrastructure in Brussels has been approved by local authorities, city officials announced Monday. Read more.

No less than 28% of Britons would prefer Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break the law rather than ask the European Union to postpone Brexit again, according to a YouGov survey of 1,640 Britons over 18 years of age. Read more.

The average number of non-authorised vehicles driving in Brussels’ Low Emission Zone (LEZ) has seen a drop since tighter regulations introduced this year were paired up with stricter enforcement. Read more.

Brussels police have advised against an upcoming far-right protest organised in the city by a group with links to neo-nazi organisations, with the city’s mayor still expected to give the demonstration the final approval. Read more.

Smoking has been forbidden in all enclosed public places since 2011, but people are still smoking in one in four Walloon cafes, Sudpresse stated on Tuesday, relaying SPF Santé Publique’s figures. Read more.

A report published today by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) reveals that only 5 % of European voters trust US President Trump. The majority wants the EU to stand up in defence of its foreign policy affairs. Read more.

A new version Monopoly, unveiled on Tuesday, aims to celebrate women by giving them more money than men and replacing the traditional mascot with his niece, an investor. Read more.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times