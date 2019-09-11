 
Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association says
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
Latest News:
A Belgian University wants you to send it...
Page from Tintin’s “The Shooting Star” to be...
Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association...
Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in...
Clean air to be the central theme of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    A Belgian University wants you to send it photos of spiders
    Page from Tintin’s “The Shooting Star” to be auctioned in Paris
    Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association says
    Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in Brussels
    Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week
    Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest
    ‘Fake news’ about Brexit sees rise in migrant crossings to the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches
    Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep it battle ready
    Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban
    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
    Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit
    Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road accident
    Police advises against upcoming far-right march in Brussels
    Brussels pledges millions for additional cycle paths
    Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
    Incoming European Commission to be supported by eight vice presidents
    Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday
    Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia
    Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign policy
    View more

    Free water in restaurants will impact jobs, association says

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Such a measure would have an impact on jobs, said federation president Thierry Neyens, whose organisation represents owners of hotels, bars and restaurants in Wallonia. Credit: © Belga

    The Fédération Horéca Wallonie has come out strongly against the intention of the incoming PS-MR-Ecolo administration in Wallonia to impose free distribution of water in public places and restaurants, as expressed by the coalition in its regional policy statement.

    Such a measure would have an impact on jobs, said federation president Thierry Neyens, whose organisation represents owners of hotels, bars and restaurants in Wallonia.

    “We are resolutely opposed to banning a private business sector from selling any more water to the consumer,” said Neyens. “The price of bottled water includes service, investment and offsetting costs. If that is taken away, a balance will have to be sought, which will doubtless shift the true cost elsewhere: onto the menu, the bread and butter that are provided, or the olives, for example.”

    He argued that free water as provided in France cannot be applied in Belgium. “It’s true that water is served for free abroad, but the model is different from one country to the next,” he said. “Sometimes you pay for the cutlery, the appetizers etc.”

    The Federation also contends that there are risks for employment. “It needs to be borne clearly in mind that there will be job losses in our sector, which already has a hard time striking a balance,” Neyens said. “It would also have an impact on Walloon companies that produce bottled water like Spadel or Chaudfontaine.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job