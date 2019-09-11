 
European Parliament critical of ‘protection of the European way of life’ portfolio title
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Greek Margaritis Schinas, whose country is in the front line of migrant arrivals, inherited on Tuesday a vice-presidency in which he will be in charge of migration issues. Credit: © Belga

    The European Parliament’s committees will send a letter to the President-elect of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressing their dissatisfaction with the title – “Protecting our European way of life” – being used for the Commissioner’s portfolio that includes the migration issue.

    This title is an “insult to European values”, Karima Delli (Greens/EFA), who had taken the initiative to ask for such a letter to be sent, said on twitter.

    Greek Margaritis Schinas, whose country is in the front line of migrant arrivals, was given a vice-presidency role in which he will be in charge of migration issues.

    The title of his position as Vice-President for the “Protection of our European way of life” has since been the subject of much criticism from MEPs.

    The Brussels Times

