European Parliament critical of ‘protection of the European way of life’ portfolio title

The European Parliament’s committees will send a letter to the President-elect of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressing their dissatisfaction with the title – “Protecting our European way of life” – being used for the Commissioner’s portfolio that includes the migration issue.

This title is an “insult to European values”, Karima Delli (Greens/EFA), who had taken the initiative to ask for such a letter to be sent, said on twitter.

Greek Margaritis Schinas, whose country is in the front line of migrant arrivals, was given a vice-presidency role in which he will be in charge of migration issues.

Thrilled to be nominated as VP for Protecting our Way of Life covering #migration, #security, #employment, #education. Ready to get down to work & looking forward to discussing with @Europarl_EN about how we can translate our political priorities into real results for Europeans. pic.twitter.com/H4ZMrS2Gz7 — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) September 10, 2019

The title of his position as Vice-President for the “Protection of our European way of life” has since been the subject of much criticism from MEPs.

