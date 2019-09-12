Two injured during a fight between squatters in Schaerbeek

The police were able to make the arrests following the fight, but the four were released an interrogation. Credit: © Belga

Four squatters were arrested and two injured in a fight between two groups on Thursday morning in Schaerbeek.

“This morning there was a big fight between two groups of squatters on the Chaussée de Helmet in Schaerbeek,” says Willemien Baert of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, Bruzz reports. “Two people were injured, but no one is in mortal danger.”

The police were able to make the arrests following the fight, but the four were released an interrogation.

The cause and the exact circumstances of the fight are not known at this time.

The Brussels Times