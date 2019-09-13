 
Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction works
Friday, 13 September, 2019
    Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction works

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Credit: I like Molenbeek/Facebook

    A construction truck has severely damaged a monument dedicated to Loubna Lafquiri, a victim of the Brussels Attacks, the municipality of Molenbeek has announced. 

    The monument was “unfortunately damaged on Friday morning by a construction truck,” the municipality wrote on Facebook. It will “be renewed in the same way and as soon as possible,” the post added. 

    Lafquiri, a Molenbeek mother of three, was one of the victims of the bomb blasts that shook the Belgian capital in 2016.

    Two years after the attacks, a square in Molenbeek, on the corner of Edmond Machtenslaan and De Rooverelaan, was named after her. The monument to Lafquiri was also created at that time.

    On 22 March 2016 two bombs exploded at Brussels Airport; an hour later, another bomb exploded on board a metro train in Maalbeek station. The attacks took the lives of 32 members of the public, as well as three terrorists. More than 300 people were injured.

    The Brussels Times

