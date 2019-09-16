 
Massive search operation after two divers disappear
Monday, 16 September, 2019
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Massive search operation after two divers disappear
    Massive search operation after two divers disappear

    Monday, 16 September 2019

    A massive search operation was underway off the Belgian coast on Sunday after two divers went missing.  

    The Marine Rescue and Coordination centre said the divers had already been missing for several hours when the search began. A helicopter and several lifeboats were involved in the search. 

    The search focused on the Franco-Belgian border as the duo were diving near Nieuport, around fifteen kilometres off the coast. 

    “We have narrowed our search perimeter” said Eva Descamps from the Marine Rescue and Coordination centre. “We think they could still be in Belgian waters.” 

    Several lifeboats combed the area and a helicopter tried to locate them from the air. Army divers were also brought in to help at around 6pm. There have been no updates since. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

