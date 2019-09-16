 
42 calls a day for domestic violence
Monday, 16 September, 2019
    42 calls a day for domestic violence

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Credit: Unsplash

    The free number for listening to victims of domestic violence was dialled on an average of 42 times daily in 2018, La Dernière Heure reported on Monday. 

    The Belgian phone number Listening Domestic violence was dialled 15,360 times in 2018, which is an average of 42 calls per day by victims but also by medical professionals, concerned relatives or even authors of acts of violence. 

    The number exists since 2009 and is used more than ever ten years later. 

    “Domestic violence is a complex relational process which is characterized by the control of one partner over the other. It is not limited to bruises or blows,” the free listening line’s founder Jean-Louis Simoens said.

    The majority of victims (91%) are women. “The perpetrators are mostly men. (…) We are not saying that all men are violent, but this sexist system must be denounced,” Simoens added.

    The Brussels Times

