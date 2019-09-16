 
Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town hospitality
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Latest News:
The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels...
Raised in limbo: The unmoored lives of Belgium’s...
Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town...
First female CEO at Alken-Maes...
Busses in Bruges free on Monday due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    The Ocean Plastics Lab exhibition arrives in Brussels
    Raised in limbo: The unmoored lives of Belgium’s Islamic State children
    Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town hospitality
    First female CEO at Alken-Maes
    Busses in Bruges free on Monday due to ‘fare payment strike’
    ‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels police
    The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed
    Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone socialist party
    Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march
    Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal garbage dumping
    Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in Belgium
    Brexit: A no-deal would be a disaster say European bosses
    Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations
    Search for missing divers in French-Belgian waters halted
    Aid groups shelter migrants amid calls to ‘clean up’ Brussels during far-right march
    Kashmiri leader calls on EU to react to the situation in Kashmir
    Around 42 calls a day related to domestic violence in Belgium
    Community vigil marks end of police investigation into Belgian backpacker’s disappearance in Australia
    Dozens arrested during banned far-right ‘March on Brussels’
    Japan has 70,000 centenarians, a new record
    View more

    Flemish mayors chastise Juncker’s criticism of beach town hospitality

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    The mayor of a Belgian beach town demanded apologies from the EU Commission president, who said French speakers were frowned-upon in the Belgian coast. Credit: © Belga

    The mayors of two seaside resorts have rebuked the “insulting” comments of a top European Union (EU) official who criticised the hospitality of Belgium’s coastal cities, with one of them demanding the official issue an apology.

    In an interview at the weekend, the outgoing president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said in the face growing intolerance towards French speakers in the Belgian coast, he resorted to speaking in German instead.

    “Thirty years ago, I could go to the baker’s or butcher’s in that area and order in French, but that would be frowned upon today,” Juncker said, adding: “They accept Germans, but not French-speakers.”

    On Twitter, the mayor of Ostend, Bart Tommelein, expressed surprise at Juncker’s “claims” and said that speakers of all languages were welcomed in his city, one of Belgium’s most well-known beach destinations.

    The mayor of Middelkerke, a small beach town west of Ostend, went one step further, lashing out at Juncker for his “insulting” comments and suggesting he might have been under the influence during his visits to the Belgian seaside.

    “I think Juncker was drunk when he came here and ordered his steak, he was probably unintelligible to the shopkeeper,” mayor Jean-Marie Dedecker said, according to VTM News.

    “I think that’s a big insult, he’ll apologise,” Dedecker continued, adding that Juncker would “receive a letter in his mailbox” tomorrow.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job