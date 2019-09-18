 
One child in five does not wear seat belt
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 September, 2019
Latest News:
One child in five does not wear seat...
Woman discovers frog in baguette from Brussels sandwich...
Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis...
Congo’s President Tshisekedi signs agreement with Antwerp’s diamond...
Ghent university under fire for ‘racist’ sign language...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    One child in five does not wear seat belt
    Woman discovers frog in baguette from Brussels sandwich shop
    Climate activists protest at foot of Manneken Pis
    Congo’s President Tshisekedi signs agreement with Antwerp’s diamond sector
    Ghent university under fire for ‘racist’ sign language gestures for word ‘Jew’
    Belgium joins EU mechanism to trade with Iran
    FIFA world classification: the Red Devils retain top place
    Belgian police will lead EU-funded drone defence training program
    Seafood Expo Global will leave Brussels in 2021
    Belgium in Brief: oil price increase, burning car investigation and crowdfund goal reached
    Belgian researchers unveil breakthrough discovery for HIV treatment
    Labour cost increase lower in Belgium than rest of EU
    Derek Blyth’s hidden secrets of Brussels
    Talks ongoing over €2 billion additional railway tunnel for Brussels
    Flanders thieves receive sentence of up to 13 years imprisonment
    Belgian toddler’s family reaches crowdfund goal for world’s most expensive medicine
    Oil prices in Belgium set to increase tomorrow
    Belgian Air Force intercepts Russian aircraft flying in NATO airspace
    Police investigate Congolese protesters’ link to burning car in European quarter
    Blind spot detector for bicycles and trucks trialed in Brussels
    View more

    One child in five does not wear seat belt

    Wednesday, 18 September 2019
    © Belga

    Many Belgians remain nonchalant when it comes to their safety and that of their children in the car.

    In one family in five, the safety belt of the children is not fastened. Despite the obligation to wear it, 7% of Belgians (1 in 14) still do not wear a seat belt or do not wear it systematically.

    The figures were revealed by a large-scale mobility survey by AG Insurance and Tourist among 1.514 Belgians.

    “It is appalling to see that one in five adults admits not to fasten the children in the car,” says Danny Smagghe, spokesperson for Touring. “This means that there is still work to be done in terms of raising awareness and control.”

    Age plays an essential role in whether to wear a seat belt. On average, less than 93% of people under the age of 45 wear a seat belt, except for 18 to 24-year-olds, where only 87% consistently wear it.

    Above 55 years of age, on the other hand, almost everyone (97%) wears the safety belt.

    There are also striking regional differences between the regions: in West and East Flanders, which score best, the number of seat belt wearers increases to 95%. In the province of Namur, Liège, and Luxembourg this is reduced to 90%.

    Wearing a bicycle helmet (50%) or fluorescent clothing (54%) in traffic can also hardly bother half of the Belgians. Six out of ten schoolchildren wear a helmet.

    A study by the safety institute, Vias, shows that in 60% of the fatalities in a traffic accident on the highway, the victim did not wear a safety belt.

    Research has also shown that an occupant at the front is five times more likely to be fatally injured if the people at the back do not wear seat belts.

    Passengers without a seat belt are nothing less than a deadly projectile for the people in the front row in the event of a massive collision. Plus: the relatively large weight of the heads of children, as they’re thrown forward, makes them particularly vulnerable.

    The fines for not wearing a safety belt are 110 euros for adults and 165 euros for children.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job