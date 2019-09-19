Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study

For four weeks, 30 Lime scooters will be equipped with a smart push button that the rider can press if they find themselves in an uncomfortable or unsafe situation during their ride.
A single press from test subjects indicates an uncomfortable situation, two means the user has seen or is in a dangerous place, and one long press of three seconds indicates the user has seen or is near an accident.
The data will then be analysed and given to the Brussels-Capital Region at the end of the year.
Lime had already surveyed its users. Of those who responded, 70% said they felt unsafe due to poor infrastructure, according to reports.
To minimize accidents, Lime also partnered up with Vias to launch the ‘First Ride’ academy, a training cycle to teach scooter users the right reflexes when riding and proper road etiquette.