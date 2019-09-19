 
Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 September, 2019
Latest News:
Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially...
Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer...
Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility...
Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under...
Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    Market vendors told to speak Dutch or potentially lose their license
    Driver in deadly Buizingen train crash no longer facing prison sentence
    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study
    Brexit: MEPs in favour of deadline extension under specific circumstances
    Belgian fighter jet crashes in France, one stuck on high-tension wire
    Brussels announces record expansion of Dutch-language education
    Belgium in Brief: Frog Sandwich, laughing gas and Belgium told to take back its waste
    Commission staff warned of expected disruptions by ‘Greenpeace Climate March’
    EU still waiting for UK proposals on Irish backstop
    Belgium insists on transparency around EU arms exports
    300 people evacuated in Antwerp port area due to fire
    Chinese online sales scheme dismantled by Belgian justice
    Indonesia to ship hazardous or improperly sorted waste back to Belgium, Europe
    Belgians increasingly supportive of teleworking lifestyle
    Two armed robberies hit Marolles neighbourhood of Brussels
    Femicide: 800 people gather to seek justice for woman (27) killed in front of her children
    ‘Laughing gas fines’ rolled out in Flanders as doctors warn of dangers of recreational drug
    Former secret agent who accused foreign minister of corruption unveils identity
    One child in five does not wear seat belt in Belgium, report
    Woman discovers frog in baguette from Brussels sandwich shop
    View more

    Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study

    Thursday, 19 September 2019
    Lime e-scooters are one of the many options that have arrived in Brussels. Credit: © Belga
    In an effort to identify dangerous places for users of ‘soft mobility’ in Brussels, traffic institute Vias has teamed up with AloAlto and scooter company Lime to launch a “Safer Cities” study.

    For four weeks, 30 Lime scooters will be equipped with a smart push button that the rider can press if they find themselves in an uncomfortable or unsafe situation during their ride.

    A single press from test subjects indicates an uncomfortable situation, two means the user has seen or is in a dangerous place, and one long press of three seconds indicates the user has seen or is near an accident.

    The data will then be analysed and given to the Brussels-Capital Region at the end of the year.

    “This is the first city in which we operate this experience,” Benjamin Barnathan, general manager of Lime, told La Dernière Heure. “Our users have repeatedly pointed out that Brussels is a complicated city, with a lack of infrastructure for users of soft mobility. Brussels is entirely designed for cars and presents a lot of dangerous places.”

    Lime had already surveyed its users. Of those who responded, 70% said they felt unsafe due to poor infrastructure, according to reports.


    “The safety of users of soft mobility depends on two things: infrastructure and the behaviour of other users,” Benoît Godart, spokesman for Vias told La Dernière Heure. “This study will allow us to target the infrastructure to install or secure in the capital. But we must continue to educate all road users.”
    Although the police do not have any official figures on injuries or deaths resulting from electric scooter-related accidents, one rider was killed in April 2018, and another scooter user was hospitalized after being in an accident back in June.

    To minimize accidents, Lime also partnered up with Vias to launch the ‘First Ride’ academy, a training cycle to teach scooter users the right reflexes when riding and proper road etiquette. 

    First, there is a theoretical part, which points out dangers and explains traffic rules, among other things. The students can then try out a scooter on a Vias practice area under supervision, according to De Standaard.
    Sheila Uria
    The Brussels Times
    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job