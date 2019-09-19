Push the button: danger spots for soft mobility the target of new study

In an effort to identify dangerous places for users of ‘soft mobility’ in Brussels, traffic institute Vias has teamed up with AloAlto and scooter company Lime to launch a “Safer Cities” study.

For four weeks, 30 Lime scooters will be equipped with a smart push button that the rider can press if they find themselves in an uncomfortable or unsafe situation during their ride.

A single press from test subjects indicates an uncomfortable situation, two means the user has seen or is in a dangerous place, and one long press of three seconds indicates the user has seen or is near an accident.



The data will then be analysed and given to the Brussels-Capital Region at the end of the year.