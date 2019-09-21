 
Judges said no once: Why re-discuss surprise visits to immigrant's homes ?
Saturday, 21 September, 2019
    Saturday, 21 September 2019
    Judges said no once: Why re-discuss surprise visits to immigrant’s homes ?

    Saturday, 21 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The investigating judges association has been duly invited to give their opinion on the home visits bill (7 December 2017) on 27 September before the temporary commission charged to evaluate the policy for voluntary return and forced removal of foreigners, La Libre Belgique wrote on Wednesday.

    A strange invitation indeed, when you consider that the government is in the midst of current affairs and that this controversial draft law dates from the previous Parliament. 

    The bill that would allow police to enter private homes and arrest illegal immigrants was initiated at the request of Foreign Office’s Theo Francken (N-VA Secretary of State for Asylum and Migration), N-VA internal affairs Jan Jambon, and CD & V Minister of Justice, Koen Geens. 

    “We do not understand why we are asked to come back. We said everything we had to say. The notice that we have already made on this project was negative on all counts and we will not change it” a judge said vehemently when quoted by La Libre Belgique. 

    Who took the initiative to bring this issue back? According to Maggie De Block’s Cabinet, who is now in charge of Asylum and Migration, it is not her. 

    The invitation to the investigating judges actually emanated from the Foreign Office, without any instructions from the minister.

    The Brussels Times

