The price of gasoline at the pump is still falling, SPF Economy said Friday. Thursday’s rise following the drone strike on oil industry in Saudi Arabia was compensated by up to 50% on Saturday.

The maximum price for a litre of 95 (E10) is down by 3.5 cents, at 1.489€, and 98 by 3 cents to 1.542€.

On Thursday, the increases were respectively 6.4 and 6.8 cents.

Diesel fuel has not moved, at 1.551€ the litre.

The Brussels Times