Around 5,000 volunteers pulled 60 tonnes of rubbish out of the Meuse, the Escaut and some of their tributaries on Saturday.

The event’s organisers announced the figures towards the end of the afternoon. This was just one of 48 clean-up events organised as part of World Clean-up Day.

12 tonnes of rubbish were collected at Antwerp alone.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times