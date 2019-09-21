 
Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings
Saturday, 21 September, 2019
    Two weeks of increased checks at level crossings

    Saturday, 21 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Infrabel has asked for non-uniformed police to perform checks near level crossings over the next few weeks. 

    De Standaard, Het Nieuwsblad, the Gazet van Antwerpen and Het Belang van Limburg all reported on the story on Saturday. Those who cross illegally might have to pay a fine or could even go to prison. 

    There will be nearly 90 checks all across the country over the next two weeks. Securail agents (railway police) and local police will target the most dangerous level crossings. 

    Anyone who is caught breaking the law when using a level crossing could be hit with a large fine or even a prison sentence. Crossing when the signals say not to is a first level infraction. There is an 80 euro fine, but the terms of a new law state the person could receive a 300-euro administrative fine or a prison sentence. 

    A repeat offence means a tribunal could hand down a five-year prison sentence. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

