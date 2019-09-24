 
Paternity leave for freelancers has already enticed over 2,000 fathers in Belgium
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Paternity leave for freelancers has already enticed over 2,000 fathers in Belgium

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    © Belga

    Nearly 2,000 young fathers who work as freelancers have asked whether they can benefit from the paid paternity leave to which they have been entitled since May, Sudpresse newspapers revealed on Tuesday. Around a thousand have already benefited.

    Since May 1 2019, freelancers have had the option to take ten days’ paternity leave within the four months following the birth of their child. Such leave is also open to the co-parent or second parent in a non-binary relationship.

    Since May 1, nearly 2,000 freelancer fathers and future fathers have already applied to benefit from this measure allowing them to “reconcile family life and professional imperatives once their child is born,” the federal minister for freelancers, Denis Ducarme (MR), explained.

    He presented a draft royal decree to Friday’s council of ministers that aimed to stipulate the access conditions and procedure for paying the leave benefit.

    The Brussels Times

