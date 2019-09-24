Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding...

Firefighters were called to the scene to solve the problem. Credit: Google maps

The Stéphanie tunnel in Brussels has been reopened to traffic after flooding caused it to close.

The tunnel was closed at around 5:00 PM, following heavy rains that caused the flooding of the Stéphanie tunnel. Traffic was therefore temporarily closed towards the centre.

It was reopened at 6:25 PM.

#TunnelBru, l’inondation est terminée, le tunnel Stéphanie vers Centre est rouvert à la circulation — Info-trafic Bruxelles Mobilité (@MobirisFr) September 24, 2019

Firefighters were called to the scene to solve the problem. This closure caused significant disruption to traffic as it coincided with the rush hour of Brussels motorists.

