Fewer drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium

The total number of fines issued for using a phone while driving has declined sharply in Belgium over the last five years, Belang van Limburg reported on Wednesday.

Limburg is the province issuing the least number of fines, according to information conveyed by the mobility minister, François Bellot (MR), to MP Wouter Raskin (N-VA).

In 2014, 121,407 drivers were fined in Belgium for driving using a mobile phone at the wheel, versus 98,638 in 2018. The decrease mainly concerns Brussels (31,300 fines in 2014 versus 18,769 in 2018) and Wallonia (30,335 fines in 2014 versus 17,193 in 2018). In Flanders, the figures remain relatively unchanged (59,714 fines in 2014 against 62,676 in 2018).

Limburg is lagging behind in terms of punishing offenders. It is the Flemish province where there is the least risk of being fined for this kind of offence: 4,913 fines were issued in 2018, as against some 5,500 in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

The Brussels Times