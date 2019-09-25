61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street

61 trees have been removed from Schaerbeek due to an issue with regulations. Credit: Pixabay.

Sixty-one trees have been removed from the Rue Rubens in Schaerbeek due to a regulations issue, Belgian media reports.

While local residents were shocked by the destruction of the 61 small acacias, the tree felling is necessary, as they lack enough space in the soil to grow properly.

Most of the 61 trees were also not healthy; the communication service of Schaerbeek explained to La Dernière Heure.

“The tree felling hurts the heart, but was necessary to improve our municipal vegetation and public space,” explained alderman Vincent Van Halewyn (Ecolo).

The trees will be replaced by 22 maples, for which more underground space will be provided. “In this way, they will be able to develop better,” added Halewyn.

