 
61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
Latest News:
66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems,...
Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business...
Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast...
Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends...
Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    66% of Flemish teenagers suffer from psychological problems, study finds
    Thomas Cook Belgium declared partially bankrupt in business court ruling
    Rising sea levels threaten the Belgian coast
    Family has to pay €1,400 after son sends 722 texts for sick baby Pia
    Thomas Cook: ‘A black day for the Belgian travel industry’
    Less drivers caught using their phone behind the wheel in Belgium
    Part of Mont Blanc glacier in danger of collapse, experts say
    Belgium in Brief: Anarchy in Brussels, Thomas Cook, and TIMBER!
    Delayed penalties for police officers who used citizen identities to gamble online
    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street
    Statute of limitations for sexual abuse of minors should be abolished, say Belgian politicians
    More than 46,000 Belgians choose to work in Luxembourg
    Thomas Cook Belgium customers still unable to travel on Thursday
    Reckless citizens brought ‘anarchy’ to the streets on car-free Sunday, says Brussels police chief
    Brussels tests electric water taxi for first time
    Limburg man arrested after streaming domestic violence on Facebook
    Family of ill Belgian toddler Mathis to be fully reimbursed for cancer treatment
    STIB to become free of charge for youth, seniors as of summer 2020
    Over 25,000 sales outlets in France to accept cryptocurrencies from 2020
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    View more

    61 unhealthy trees felled on Schaerbeek street

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    61 trees have been removed from Schaerbeek due to an issue with regulations. Credit: Pixabay.

    Sixty-one trees have been removed from the Rue Rubens in Schaerbeek due to a regulations issue, Belgian media reports.

    While local residents were shocked by the destruction of the 61 small acacias, the tree felling is necessary, as they lack enough space in the soil to grow properly.

    Most of the 61 trees were also not healthy; the communication service of Schaerbeek explained to La Dernière Heure.

    “The tree felling hurts the heart, but was necessary to improve our municipal vegetation and public space,” explained alderman Vincent Van Halewyn (Ecolo).

    The trees will be replaced by 22 maples, for which more underground space will be provided. “In this way, they will be able to develop better,” added Halewyn.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job