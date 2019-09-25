 
Wednesday, 25 September, 2019
    Kinepolis cinema announces Friends-marathon in Belgium

    Wednesday, 25 September 2019
    Tickets for the marathon, which will last 5 hours and 40 minutes, can be bought online. Credit: Kinepolis

    Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the TV show Friends by holding a marathon at screens across the country.

    On 19 October Kinepolis will hold a Friends marathon consisting of 12 episodes of the American comedy, the cinema announced. The episodes will be decided based on the list of the most popular episodes in the United States.

    The winners are three episodes from season 1, two episodes from season 2, two episodes from season 3, three episodes from season 4 and one episode from both season 5 and season 6.

    Kinepolis will also show never-before-seen footage from the series, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    Tickets for the marathon, which will last 5 hours and 40 minutes, can be bought online.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

