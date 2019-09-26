 
‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration...
Sint-Lukas art academy to offer free Dutch courses...
Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated...
Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet...
Ghent’s push for multilingual classrooms sparks outrage among...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    ‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration
    Sint-Lukas art academy to offer free Dutch courses to attract more students
    Thomas Cook: almost all travellers will be repatriated by 6 October
    Ryanair not planning to acquire Thomas Cook’s fleet
    Ghent’s push for multilingual classrooms sparks outrage among local politicians
    Belgian man arrested after stealing €11,000 worth of belongings from hotel guest
    Brexit: British MPs reject motion calling for parliamentary recess
    Ryanair announces four new lines from Belgium next summer
    Health Minister is ‘violating the law’ over family caregiver allowances, says critic
    Brussels municipality wants total ban on patio heaters
    Belgium’s ‘executioner of Raqqa’ demands to be repatriated, tried in Belgium
    Charles Michel on Jacques Chirac: A man of courage who marked political history
    Belgium export tons of polluted soil to the Netherlands each year
    Brussels Airlines scraps hundreds of flights amid Thomas Cook bankruptcy fallout
    Man found dead in Chinese embassy in Brussels
    ‘Temporary’ road diversion in Brussels ends after 4 years
    Newly launched ‘Mario Kart Tour’ unavailable in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Sex workers in Airbnbs, climate strike classes and hitchhiking
    Sex workers in Bruges are using Airbnb rentals for work
    Male emperor penguin born in Antwerp Zoo
    View more

    ‘Boris Bus’ manufacturer goes into administration

    Thursday, 26 September 2019
    The Northern Irish bus manufacturing company, Wrightbus, went into administration on Wednesday. Robin Sones/ https://www.geograph.org.uk.

    Around 1,200 employees have lost their jobs after the Northern Irish bus manufacturing company, Wrightbus, went into administration on Wednesday.

    The company is best known for manufacturing the ‘Boris Bus’, a modern version of the traditional red double-decker bus, also known as the New Routemaster.

    It picked up the name after Boris Johnson ordered 600 New Routemasters for London in 2012.

    Due to the expense of the ‘Boris Bus’, design problems and the non-environmentally friendly nature of the bus, in 2016 the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, discontinued purchases of the New Routemaster bus, reports New Mobility.

    Wrightbus was unable to resolve its financial problems after the Chinese engineering group Weichai and a firm led by Jo Bamford, the heir of JCB, a British multinational manufacturing company, withdrew from talks as potential buyers, reports The Guardian.

    The entrance into administration of Wrightbus is the second major insolvency of a UK company this week, following the financial collapse of global travel company Thomas Cook Group plc.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job