 
Fire at Hector Chicken on Chaussée d'Ixelles
Friday, 27 September, 2019
    Friday, 27 September 2019
    Fire at Hector Chicken on Chaussée d’Ixelles

    Friday, 27 September 2019

    A fire at a Hector Chicken fast-food restaurant on Chaussée d’Ixelles has seen smoke plumes rising above the Brussels shopping street, but no injuries.

    “There was a lot of smoke development,” Walter Derieuw, spokesman of the Brussels fire brigade told Bruzz. The fire – which began in the kitchen- has been extinguished.

    While no injuries were reported, the fire has caused damage to the uninhabited house above the restaurant, said Derieuw.

    The footlocker clothing store located next door was also damaged, according to reports.

    The Brussels Times

