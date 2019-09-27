Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour

A suspicious package of white powder which caused a quarantine of staff at bpost’s sorting centre in Flemish Brabant on Thursday has been identified as flour.
The suspicious package was found by a temporary worker who then took it to his manager, an act contrary to safety procedures for such situations. As a result, ten people were placed in quarantine.
The powder – tested for anthrax and explosives in a specialised lab in Vilvoorde – was ultimately identified as flour.
Ternat police have launched an investigation into the incident, and it is unclear at this time who sent the package.
