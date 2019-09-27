 
Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour
Friday, 27 September, 2019
    Share article:
    Suspicious powder delivered to bpost centre identified as flour

    Friday, 27 September 2019
    The powder was tested for anthrax and explosives in a specialised lab in Vilvoorde, which eventually was determined it was flour. Credit: creative commons/pxhere

    A suspicious package of white powder which caused a quarantine of staff at bpost’s sorting centre in Flemish Brabant on Thursday has been identified as flour.

    The suspicious package was found by a temporary worker who then took it to his manager, an act contrary to safety procedures for such situations. As a result, ten people were placed in quarantine.

    The powder – tested for anthrax and explosives in a specialised lab in Vilvoorde – was ultimately identified as flour.

    Ternat police have launched an investigation into the incident, and it is unclear at this time who sent the package.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

