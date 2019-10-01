Police search for suspect following stabbing in Charleroi...

Charleroi police have announced that a man was stabbed in the back after a fight on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in an African café in rue de Marchienne in Charleroi. The suspect is currently on the run.

An argument broke out between two members of the African community inside the café.

Police said the two men were separated, but the attacker charged back in and stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was taken to hospital and the suspect is on the run.

An investigation is underway to find the person responsible.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times