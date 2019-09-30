Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels

“When we fill the vehicle, we fill up with hydrogen as we would refuel and then the vehicle has a range equivalent to a normal vehicle of the order of 600 kilometres,” Mathieu Gardies, founder of Hype, told La Dernière Heure. “We are in discussion with the regional authorities so that this model can be put into service in the Brussels Region and the feedback we have received so far is positive.”
Beggar hopes that these models can be generalised in the Brussels Region. “We hope that similar vehicles will see the light of day, but for that to happen, public authorities need to install charging stations,” he added.
There are currently only two hydrogen filling stationsopen in Belgium, as previously reported. Air Liquide in Zaventem and Colruyt in Halle.