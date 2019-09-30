 
Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 September, 2019
Latest News:
Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in...
Communes to try out new disaster-alert system on...
Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act...
Ursula von der Leyen to ask Hungary and...
13,000 parkings tickets cancelled in Ixelles due to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 September 2019
    Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels
    Communes to try out new disaster-alert system on Thursday
    Man who killed Walloon mayor in ‘premeditated’ act of revenge handed 20-year sentence
    Ursula von der Leyen to ask Hungary and Romania for new candidates
    13,000 parkings tickets cancelled in Ixelles due to computer bug
    Brussels policeman sentenced to one year in prison for bribery
    Accomplice of serial child killer Doutroux granted conditional release
    MEPs reject Hungarian and Romanian candidates commissioners
    BASF announces €500 million investment in Antwerp
    Belgian wolf Naya was killed by ‘professionals’, experts say
    ‘Green but realistic’: new Flemish government unveils climate goals
    ‘Challenges in our education system’ to be dealt with by new Flemish government
    Flanders to drop out of Belgium’s anti-discrimination centre
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders has a new government, climate activists break into the Royal Gardens, and binge drinking on the decline
    Climate activists arrested at Royal Palace in Brussels (photos)
    Belgian Tornados to tackle Mount Everest ahead of Tokyo 2020
    IKEA issues recall notice for bibs due to choking hazard
    New Flemish government emerges after marathon negotiations
    Belgian soldiers away from home to be given compensation for time lost
    Belgian car involved in shootout in Rotterdam
    View more

    Wheelchair accessible and hydrogen powered taxis presented in Brussels

    Monday, 30 September 2019
    One vehicle is designed to accommodate people with reduced mobility and the second runs on hydrogen. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Brussels taxis sector unveiled two brand new taxi models on Thursday: an electric car designed to accommodate people with reduced mobility and a hydrogen taxi.

    The former was developed with an access ramp for wheelchairs by Mostefa Beggar, managing director of MBT Adaptation, the official transformer of Tripod Mobility.

    “You can easily put a wheelchair in by lowering the front seats and the customer will feel safe with the straps and a guardrail that he can stand on,” Baggar told La Dernière Heure.

    The second car is a hydrogen-run Toyota Mirai from the French taxi company, Hype. In Paris, Hype runs a regular taxi service in partnership with hydrogen provider, Air Liquide.

    Related Posts

    “When we fill the vehicle, we fill up with hydrogen as we would refuel and then the vehicle has a range equivalent to a normal vehicle of the order of 600 kilometres,” Mathieu Gardies, founder of Hype, told La Dernière Heure. “We are in discussion with the regional authorities so that this model can be put into service in the Brussels Region and the feedback we have received so far is positive.”

    Beggar hopes that these models can be generalised in the Brussels Region. “We hope that similar vehicles will see the light of day, but for that to happen, public authorities need to install charging stations,” he added.

    There are currently only two hydrogen filling stations open in Belgium, as previously reported. Air Liquide in Zaventem and Colruyt in Halle.

    Sheila Uria
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job