Limit red meat consumption to two small steaks a week, says Federal Health Council

Belgian food and health experts worked together to write a report on how to live longer by changing your eating habits based on the newest science, taking into account Belgian eating and living habits as well as common chronic diseases.

Red meat, for example, should only be limited to 300 grams per week, the equivalent of two small steaks, according to the Superior Health Council, that is part of the Federal Health Department.

The Council recommends substituting red meat for fish, poultry or pulses and legumes, and charcuterie for pulse or legume-based spreads, fruits or fresh cheese, reports De Standaard.

The Superior Health Council also pointed out that eating together and taking the time to do so, is healthy. Not only at home, but also at school or at work, according to VRT NWS.

Additionally, the Council urged Belgians to eat at least 125 grams of whole grain products, two pieces of fruit and 300 grams of vegetables and a small handful of unsalted nuts or seeds a day.

