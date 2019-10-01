Bankruptcies on the increase in Belgium

A total of 8,741 businesses filed for bankruptcy in Belgium from January to September 2019, the Graydon business information bureau reported on Tuesday.

This was a 15.2% increase on the corresponding period of last year and came fairly close to the national record for bankruptcies, set in 2013.

Over the past nine months, there were 15,871 bankruptcy-related job losses, 19.3% more than in the first three quarters of 2018, but fewer than during the 2013 crisis.

However, this year’s figures do not include the recent collapse of Thomas Cook.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times