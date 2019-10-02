Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison...

Prison staff at Turnhout spontaneously stopped work on Wednesday morning, the liberal prison officers’ union advised.

“The workers have had enough of staff shortages and want to show solidarity with their Antwerp colleagues,” VSOA/SLFP union representative Eddy De Smedt commented.

Prison officers at Turnhout are in fact joining an action begun in Antwerp prison, where work was halted last Thursday (BIEN Thursday).

A strike has already been on the cards for some time at Turnhout. “Staff wishes to make it understood that security in the workplace is no longer guaranteed owing to manpower shortages,” De Smedt explained.

Prison officers at Turnhout are in support of their Antwerp colleagues. “In Antwerp prison, there is an ongoing staff assembly. The results of the previous day’s discussions with local management and the minister must notably be addressed. These discussions, unfortunately, came to nothing,” the trade unionist regretted.

A fresh dialogue between management and staff at the Antwerp institution is planned for Thursday.

