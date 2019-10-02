 
Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 October, 2019
Latest News:
Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison...
Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police...
Man attempts to set himself on fire in...
Walloon forests closed to prevent African Swine Fever...
Brussels street renamed in honour of slain Saudi...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison
    Cocaine trafficking new target of joint Belgian-Brazilian police operation
    Man attempts to set himself on fire in front of European Commission
    Walloon forests closed to prevent African Swine Fever outbreak
    Brussels street renamed in honour of slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi
    Two First World War shells found by magnet fishers in Antwerp
    The individual side of Brexit in Belgium
    Two vehicles catch fire near Brussels-Midi station
    ‘Like a headless chicken’ Spanish press criticise Belgian Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois
    Discount bananas seriously impacting Belgian farmers, Fairtrade warns
    Belgium in Brief: Hazard ‘too fat’, De Wever sets sail and Reynders faces the EP
    Man who said ‘a good cop is a dead cop’ on Facebook risks prison time
    Hooverphonic announced as Belgian Eurovision 2020 candidate
    Belgian European Commissioner candidate denies ‘corruption’ allegations, interrupted by power cut
    800 demonstrate in Brussels against People’s Republic of China
    Flemish cabinet revealed ahead of swearing-in ceremony
    Jailed window cleaner spontaneously confesses to additional, years-old murders
    Plans to make STIB free for youth, seniors to cost up to €20 million per year
    The role of humour in art for political impact – Interview with Payam Sharifi
    Belgium’s Youth for Climate leaders set sail across Atlantic
    View more

    Spontaneous strike called in Turnhout prison

    Wednesday, 02 October 2019
    © Belga

    Prison staff at Turnhout spontaneously stopped work on Wednesday morning, the liberal prison officers’ union advised.

    “The workers have had enough of staff shortages and want to show solidarity with their Antwerp colleagues,” VSOA/SLFP union representative Eddy De Smedt commented.

    Prison officers at Turnhout are in fact joining an action begun in Antwerp prison, where work was halted last Thursday (BIEN Thursday).

    A strike has already been on the cards for some time at Turnhout. “Staff wishes to make it understood that security in the workplace is no longer guaranteed owing to manpower shortages,” De Smedt explained.

    Prison officers at Turnhout are in support of their Antwerp colleagues. “In Antwerp prison, there is an ongoing staff assembly. The results of the previous day’s discussions with local management and the minister must notably be addressed. These discussions, unfortunately, came to nothing,” the trade unionist regretted.

    A fresh dialogue between management and staff at the Antwerp institution is planned for Thursday.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job