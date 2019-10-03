 
Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    Frites shop owner throws hot frying fat at robbers

    Thursday, 03 October 2019
    She took some glowing hot frying oil and threw it at the robbers. Credit: WikiCommons

    Two robbers entered a frites shop in the Walloon city of Ath around 21:45 on Sunday night, according to the public prosecutor’s office of Tournai in the Hainaut province.

    The robbers threatened the woman behind the counter with a hammer and demanded the contents of the cash register, but she called for help.

    The woman’s mother, who owns the frites shop, came in and threw the cash register drawer at the robbers. Then, she took some glowing hot frying oil and threw it at them as well, after which they ran away and fled on their scooter.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

