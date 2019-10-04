 
‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 04 October, 2019
Latest News:
Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport...
Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training...
Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to...
Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will...
Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 04 October 2019
    Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year
    Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training
    Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to famous crime author
    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
    Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in Brussels
    Gymnastics: Belgium takes the lead in Stuttgart
    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
    Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured
    Greta Thunberg awarded children’s international peace prize
    Brussels teen given 10 years for deadly home invasion of elderly couple
    Brussels Marathon: how it impacts traffic on Sunday
    Meat products recalled from Belgian supermarket after listeria deaths in the Netherlands, Germany
    Brussels region to hit federal government with million-euro fine over noise pollution
    Five dead in listeria outbreaks in the Netherlands and Germany
    Dark chocolate found to be good for customers’ moods
    New system fines disabled drivers for parking in disabled parking spots
    Belgium in Brief: Stranded ‘whale’, director’s lost dog found and Flanders wants an institution to oversee mosques
    Attempted kidnapping in Dour, investigation launched
    MEPs take aim at ‘European Way of Life’ Commission title
    View more

    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport

    Friday, 04 October 2019
    The campaign, featuring a glass of milk with a drop of blood trickling on its side, said hundreds of thousands of calves died each year in Belgium. at the hands of the dairy industry. Credit: Pexels

    A campaign seeking to raise awareness over animal suffering in the dairy sector has been removed from a Flemish company’s public transport vehicles after it was deemed offensive for parts of the public.

    The campaign by vegan non-profit BE Vegan consisted of ads featuring a glass of milk with a drop of blood trickling down its side paired with the message: “Milk is deadly.”

    Put up on vehicles of public transport company De Lijn in Antwerp and in Ghent, the campaign was pulled on 3 October in mutual consultation with the transport company and vegan non-profit, De Lijn said in a statement.

    Figures in the ad said that 150,00 calves died in Belgium each year as a result of the dairy industry, with a statement about the campaign on the vegan group’s website saying that, in order to up milk production, the industry imposes a life of “successive pregnancies” on the cows and systematically separates them from their calves.

    The campaign was criticised by members of the dairy industry, with a representative of the European Council of Young Farmers saying that the campaign fell short of promoting people’s diets and instead chose the “shameless polarisation of milk.”

    In an Instagram post, BE Vegan said that the campaign was censored after “threats and intimidations” by the dairy industry, adding that they were “just getting started.”

    The decision was taken because the campaign was “perceived as offensive by certain members of the public,” De Lijn said in a statement, adding that this made it inconsistent with their code of ethics.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job