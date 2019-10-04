Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year

Ostend Airport had its best summer this year, with a record 180,785 passengers in July, August and September.

This was a 4.3% increase compared to 2018, when 173,347 travellers were registered.

The record has been attributed to an increase in the number of TUI Fly passengers and in the number of business flights and charters.

On the other hand, cargo transport at Ostend was affected by a worldwide slowdown in the sector. From January to September, the volume of goods at Ostend was 14.7% lower than in the corresponding period of 2018.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times