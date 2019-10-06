Last month was the hottest September since 1981.

The European Copernicus program revealed that the average temperature was 0.57 degrees higher than an average September between 1981 and 2010 on Friday. The Copernicus program is the European Earth observation body.

This makes September the fourth near-record or record-breaking month in a row with regards to temperature. Europe also had the warmest June and July on record and July was the hottest month ever recorded. August 2019 was the second hottest August since 1981.

Copernicus is the European Union’s Earth observation program. Researchers look at satellite data but also measurements taken on Earth, as well as from the sea and from the air.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times