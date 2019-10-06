 
Hottest September since 1981
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 06 October, 2019
Latest News:
EU struggling with long term climate objectives...
Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria...
Hottest September since 1981...
Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again...
Mixed reactions to Commission support for dismissed Carrefour...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    EU struggling with long term climate objectives
    Ecolo-Greens call for Health Commission meeting about listeria contamination
    Hottest September since 1981
    Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again
    Mixed reactions to Commission support for dismissed Carrefour workers
    Record number of summer passengers at Ostend airport this year
    Tennis: Kim Clijsters returns to training
    Psychologist accused of giving patients’ life stories to famous crime author
    Thomas Cook: Most of the stranded Belgians will be back home by Sunday
    Speed-pedelecs found to be replacing car use in Brussels
    Gymnastics: Belgium takes the lead in Stuttgart
    ‘Milk is deadly’: vegan campaign pulled from Antwerp, Ghent public transport
    Flemish Minister President caught playing Angry Birds in Parliament
    Fight between off-duty police officers in Antwerp leaves several injured
    Greta Thunberg awarded children’s international peace prize
    Brussels teen given 10 years for deadly home invasion of elderly couple
    Brussels Marathon: how it impacts traffic on Sunday
    Meat products recalled from Belgian supermarket after listeria deaths in the Netherlands, Germany
    Brussels region to hit federal government with million-euro fine over noise pollution
    Five dead in listeria outbreaks in the Netherlands and Germany
    View more

    Hottest September since 1981

    Sunday, 06 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Last month was the hottest September since 1981. 

    The European Copernicus program revealed that the average temperature was 0.57 degrees higher than an average September between 1981 and 2010 on Friday. The Copernicus program is the European Earth observation body. 

    This makes September the fourth near-record or record-breaking month in a row with regards to temperature. Europe also had the warmest June and July on record and July was the hottest month ever recorded. August 2019 was the second hottest August since 1981. 

    Copernicus is the European Union’s Earth observation program. Researchers look at satellite data but also measurements taken on Earth, as well as from the sea and from the air.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job