Belgium’s trains post punctuality rate of over 90%...

In September, 90.8% of Belgian trains were either on time or not more than six minutes late, Infrabel revealed on Monday on its Open Data site.

This is the second time this year that punctuality, measured each month, has topped 90%, according to the figures provided by Infrabel, which manages Belgium’s railway infrastructure.

Last year Belgium’s railways had sunk to their lowest punctuality rate, 87.2% for the entire year, with September (83.9%) posting one of the worst monthly scores.

Since the start of this year, there has been a marked improvement, with punctuality falling below 90% in only May and June, before climbing back up to 94%, a four-year record, in August.

With these results, it comes as no surprise that this year’s punctuality readings are much better that last year’s: the rate for January to August 2019 was 91%, as against 88% for the corresponding period of last year.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times