 
Think Pink to distribute breast-shaped chocolates to encourage mammogram tests
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
    Think Pink to distribute breast-shaped chocolates to encourage mammogram tests

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    Think Pink, the national breast cancer awareness campaign in Belgium, will distribute breast-shaped chocolates in 15 cities. Credit Belga

    Think Pink, the national breast cancer awareness campaign in Belgium, will distribute breast-shaped chocolates in 15 cities on Thursday.

    The organisation will distribute more than 100,000 breast-shaped chocolates in 15 Belgian cities to encourage women to take a mammogram test, a radiographic breast examination that can detect cancer.

    The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the chances of recovering completely and the lower the chances of needing chemotherapy, said Think Pink, based on a study by the University Hospital of Leuven.

    However, participation in mammograms remains a major challenge. “From 50 to 69 years old, the mammogram can be performed free of charge every two years, but too few women submit to it, despite its significant benefits,” the association said.

    According to the latest available data, in 2016, 10,735 women and 111 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in Belgium.

    In Flanders, just over half of all women have taken a mammogram test. In Wallonia and Brussels, however, only 10% of women have, said Think Pink.

    The chocolates will be distributed in Brussels, Liege, Verviers, Charleroi, Namur, Nivelles, Ottignies, Arlon, Libramont, Ghent, Bruges, Courtrai, Oudenaarde, Halle and Ninove.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

