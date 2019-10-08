 
Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted in Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 October, 2019
Latest News:
Liege policeman’s life no longer in danger...
Nearly 500 illegal weapons seized in West-Flanders...
Flemish parliament evacuated after bomb scare...
Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted...
Inclusion of Roma in the EU, ‘a priority’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    Liege policeman’s life no longer in danger
    Nearly 500 illegal weapons seized in West-Flanders
    Flemish parliament evacuated after bomb scare
    Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted in Ghent
    Inclusion of Roma in the EU, ‘a priority’ for the new European Commission
    Think Pink to distribute breast-shaped chocolates to encourage mammogram tests
    King appoints Demotte and Bourgeois as ‘preformateurs’ of Federal government
    Animal Rights demands a ban on ‘slaughter safaris’
    Minimum wage could increase by €58 gross each month
    Belgium in Brief: Body found, teen climate activists’ boat forced to dock and passers-by face possible prosecution
    What does the new Flemish government mean for newcomers?
    AB Inbev working to turn brewing residues into a cleaning product
    ‘Executioner of Raqqa’ says he wants to have a ‘normal life in Belgium’
    Man (77) suspected of arson risks two year jail sentence
    Police increase speed checks throughout Belgium on Tuesday
    Passers-by face probe for failing to assist dying man in central square
    Voyeuristic Ghent coach faces prison after filming women’s dressing rooms, sharing online
    Belgium’s trains post punctuality rate of over 90%
    EU tightens whistleblower protection
    Flemish housing bonus: 5 concrete answers to practical questions
    View more

    Police car with offensive anti-Greta Thunberg stickers spotted in Ghent

    Tuesday, 08 October 2019
    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in a protest in Belgium with Flemish activists. Credit: © Belga

    Police in Ghent inspected all vehicles in their fleet after photos of a police vehicle brandishing an offensive sticker targeting teen climate activist Greta Thunberg surfaced on social media.

    A photo shared by a Twitter user shows an orange sticker reading “f*ck you Greta” pasted on the back of a police vehicle from Ghent.

    The photo, which garnered dozens of likes and retweets, was also circulated on Facebook and prompted a swift reaction from the local police, who reportedly did not know of the sticker targetting 16-year-old Thunberg, a Swedish schoolgirl who has stirred thousands across the world into climate and environmental action.

    “This is not what we stand for,” a police spokesperson told HLN. “We have therefore ordered that all vehicles be checked for unwanted stickers or other inscriptions.”

    The vehicle in question has been found since the incident, which took place at the end of September, and the sticker removed, with police telling Het Nieuwsblad that it was probably put on the vehicle during a recent “car tuning” event.

    Stickers, regardless of the message, are not allowed to be put on police cars, and the spokesperson said that similar incidents would be subject to an official report since the offence amounted to property damage.

    On Sunday, images of a grey sports car completely covered in similarly offensive stickers aimed at Thunberg popped up on social media.

    Large stickers with Thunberg’s face on them accompanied by messages such as “we love emissions,” “f*ck Greta” and “more power, more emissions,” adorned the car.

    The vehicles owners, unidentified, told Het Nieuwsblad that Thunberg had  “no sense of how the world works” and that they had received support from other people, with some even ordering stickers from them.

    Gabriela Galindo

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job