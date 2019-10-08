Liege policeman’s life no longer in danger...

The life of a Liège policeman who suffered a gunshot wound in a shootout four weeks ago is no longer in danger, according to information from his relatives, relayed on Tuesday by the Liège police.

However, the victim is still in a coma.

“Although he is in stable condition, the doctors say there are many unknowns regarding his progress, and his immune system has been greatly compromised,” the policeman’s family said.

The victim sustained a severe head wound on 9 September when he was shot by an individual during an intervention in Rue de Visé, Liège. His partner returned the gunman’s fire with his service weapon, mortally wounding him.

The policeman underwent two operations during the week of the shootout.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times