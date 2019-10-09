Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry advises travellers to ‘stay away from demonstrations’ in Ecuador

Following the demonstrations that have been raging in Ecuador for several days against the announcement of serious financial crises, the Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry has adapted its travel advice to this South American country.

“We advise travellers to stay away from demonstrations, crowd rallies and places occupied by strikers, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep abreast of the latest developments (especially in relation to transport) on the official ECU 911 security website,” states the FPS website.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation,” said Nadia Benini of the Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs. The exact number of Belgians in Ecuador is not known, but some have already contacted the federal authorities. According to Benini, Belgians in the country can contact the Belgian consulate in Quito or the Embassy in Lima, Peru, to answer their questions.

The demonstrations, which have already been ongoing for six days, stem in particular from the cancellation of 40-year-old fuel subsidies, as part of an agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). On Tuesday, thousands of indigenous people and other demonstrators hit the streets of the capital Quito. Further protests are expected on Wednesday.

The Brussels Times